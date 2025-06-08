Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter Are 'Very Excited' to Reunite on Broadway (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, known for their 1980s hit “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” will be co-starring on Broadway in “Waiting for Godot.”

They spoke about it with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, where they attended as presenters.

This will be Keanu’s Broadway debut, and he said he’s feeling, “Honored, grateful, and really looking forward to it.”

Reeves later added, “I've never been on Broadway, and it's something that has been a dream of mine for a long time.”

Alex said of the famous play, “It's a gorgeous play — we're very excited to plunge into it. There's a lot to it. It kind of encompasses everything... comedy and tragedy and drama and pathos, so I'm excited. I think [director Jamie Lloyd] will do something extraordinary with it.”