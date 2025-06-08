Jared Leto Denies Multiple Accusations of Inappropriate Behavior with Minors

Backgrid

Oscar winner Jared Leto is on the defense amid multiple accusations of inappropriate behavior with women, some of them underage.

People magazine reports that Graydon Carter's Air Mail has logged interviews with nine women claiming the actor, 53, crossed boundaries with them over the years.

One anonymous accuser stated that his red-flag behavior has "been an open secret for a long time."

The allegations include Leto exposing himself to a 17-year-old girl, quizzing a 16-year-old on sexual topics, and exposing himself and masturbating in front of an 18-year-old whose hand he allegedly placed "on him."

Leto has "expressly" denied all of the allegations in Air Mail's story, none of which include stories of physical contact with anyone younger than 18.

In defending himself, Leto said none of his communications with the women were "sexual or inappropriate," and accused one of the woman of later applying for a job as his personal assistant. (The woman, Laura La Rue, denied that assertion.)

This wave of allegations seems to have come after DJ Allie Teilz reposted her Facebook status from 2012 on Instagram in which she claimed, "I was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17."