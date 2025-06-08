George Clooney Jokes Wife Amal Was Ready for Him to Ditch Dyed Hair! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

George Clooney spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi on the red carpet at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, where he was nominated for his role in “Good Night, and Good Luck.”

He was back to his salt-and-pepper hair, revealing that he cut down his brown-dyed ‘do right after his last matinee.

“I had to cut it,” he said, adding, “So we finished the matinee today and I went upstairs with a Flowbee and cut it all down.”

Clooney went on to joke of Amal, “My wife was ready for me to get rid of it.”

Amal attended Tony Awards with George, and he shared, “I have the greatest wife and we have the greatest time together, and I'm so thrilled that she's here with me tonight.”

George said of being nominated, “It's really nice. I get to come to this party, which is exciting and fun to do, and it's also just fun to be invited to things like this. It's really cool.”

Clooney just wrapped his limited run on Broadway in "Good Night, and Good Luck," and Mona asked how he’ll decompress.

“A drink, probably, quickly,” he teased, adding, “We're all very excited to take a little vacation have a little time off because it's been... This is kind of a gruel. It's been working on it for a year, pretty much.”

The star capped off his Broadway debut with a live broadcast on CNN Saturday night.

He told Mona, “The live show was a lot to do… We put it together in three weeks, so it was hard to do.”

George shared that he wanted viewers to “see what it's like to come to New York and see a big Broadway show and see how much fun it could be.”

“Good Night, and Good Luck” takes place in the '50s, telling the story of how Edward R. Murrow and a team of journalists exposed the lies and atrocities of Sen. Joseph McCarthy during the McCarthy Era.