“The Valley” stars Nia Sanchez and Danny Booko just welcomed a baby girl!

Nia confirmed the happy news on Instagram with some precious photos and videos, writing, "Sweet little memories from Adelaide’s first moments of life. 💕✨ We are absolutely in love! Birth story coming soon. 🫶🏽"

They also opened up about their baby girl to Us Weekly. Nia gushed, “The first moments with baby No. 4 felt so sweet and intimate. In our previous birth experiences, we’ve had a lot more people in the room. And we’ve always had a doula. This time, it was just us with our doctor and two nurses. This birth was extra special because Danny was able to deliver the baby.”

The couple shared their baby girl was named after Nia’s great-grandmother Adelaida, adding that Adelaide also means noble and kind. Her middle name is Nicole, after Nia’s mother.

Nia and Danny explained, “We wanted to honor her because she has been such a pivotal part of helping us raise our children.”

Their son Asher, 3, and twins Isabelle and Zariah, 23 months, are loving their baby sister.

“They always want to hold her and sing songs to her,” Nia said. “They are already great older siblings!”

Nia and Danny are also adjusting to life in their new home in Santa Clarita.

“We moved in about two and a half weeks before baby No. 4 arrived,” Nia said. “We still have boxes everywhere and are not quite settled. But it feels great to have so much more space and a beautiful backyard for our children to play in.”

She went on, “I am really looking forward to watching all of my children grow up and be so close. We love creating special memories with our children and are excited to now do that as a family of six.”

The couple revealed they were expecting a fourth back in December. At the time, Niah told Us Weekly, “It was a complete surprise.”