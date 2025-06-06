Summer TV Heats Up: ‘The Bear’ Season 3, ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 & More!

FX

The summer TV season is here, and “Extra” is teaming up with Entertainment Weekly to break down the top returning shows and a brand-new one getting serious hype.

“The Bear” fans can watch Season 4 when all 10 episodes drop on Hulu on June 25!

Star Jeremy Allen White told us it is about “how people move forward” and “how people change,” teasing fans will see that particularly in Carmy and Richie.

Last season ended on a cliffhanger; this season, the restaurant seems to be hanging on for dear life.

A lot of familiar faces are returning for the third season of “The Gilded Age,” which premieres June 22 on HBO.

EW’s Editor-in-Chief Patrick Gomez told us the series “seems to get bigger and bigger every season,” adding, “We’ve got Cynthia Nixon, we’ve got Carrie Coon, who just came off ‘White Lotus,’ Christine Baranski as well.”

Gomez pointed out, “It takes place during the Gilded Age, so it has a little bit of that ‘Downton Abbey’ [feel]. It’s very soapy and it will continue to just dive into those soapy storylines.”

The second season of the super creepy “Wednesday” returns to Netflix on Aug. 6, three years after the show first premiered.

Patrick commented, “‘Wednesday’ fans have to be excited that Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and much of the cast is back for Season 2.”

Meanwhile, Gomez says the new bingeable show “Sirens” is “soapy” and “sexy” and “all the things you want in a fun summer drama.”

The show, now available on Netflix, stars Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, Julianne Moore, and Kevin Bacon.