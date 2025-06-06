Lucie Arnaz Is Working on a Miniseries About Her Parents Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz

Getty Images

Lucie Arnaz has announced she is committed to bringing the full story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz to TV in the form of a cradle-to-grave miniseries!

The 73-year-old daughter of the iconic TV couple — who is an accomplished actor, singer, director, and producer in her own right — sat for a Q&A Thursday night in L.A. at an event to raise finishing funds for the short film "Dr. Sam" by her friend Raji Ahsan. The site of the event, entitled "Lucie on the Lot," was where her parents' old Desilu Studios had been at RKO, now Paramount.

After a screening of her 1994 Emmy-winning doc "Lucy & Desi: A Home Movie," Arnaz, seated with her actor husband Larry Luckinbill, 90, and Ahsan, spoke about making the doc and about the responsibility she feels as one of the children of the TV legends.

Asked whether she might do a memoir about her own life, she explained she hoped to be able to do that without having to lean into her parents' stories, especially now that she has an opportunity to tell that story in full — thanks to an offer from a powerful friend in the industry.

Saying that Aaron Sorkin's well-reviewed "Being the Ricardos" (2021) was "beautifully made" but only a sliver of the full Lucy & Desi story, Arnaz observed, "Aaron's idea was quite different... He didn't wanna do a 10-part miniseries, which is what they had talked about originally."

She said a wonderful friend who is a producer who has run studios approached her to say if the Sorkin movie was not "the whole ball of wax," she should come to him and he would love to produce their whole story.

"Only in the last 10 months or so, he's been talking to me, and that's what we're gonna do," she said. "You can't do it in two hours. It has to be a big miniseries, and it can't be one of those things that you start and it gets canceled after the first season, because you didn't finish telling the story, so they have to commit to maye three seasons, maybe 30 episodes. So, we're in the process of doing that."

Best of all, she said, "I won't have 'meaningful consultation,' I will have full control"