Kate Hudson on Fun ‘Almost Famous’ Lip-Sync Video with Daughter Rani Rose (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kate Hudson recently hit the black carpet for a For Your Consideration Emmy event for “Running Point” in Los Angeles.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Kate about the show, which has been renewed for Season 2.

Kate, who is both star and an executive producer, teased, "I would say the writing team has kicked it up, even higher stakes, you know? It's gonna be a fun season. I'm really excited."

As for the secret to the show's success, Kate reflected, "I think for us on this one, when we were doing it we were having so much fun. We had incredible writers and very intelligent actors who are all writers themselves, and it lended it to, like, the most fun working experience. We had a blast, and I then, I guess, it just became like, hopefully this will translate."

A couple weeks ago, Kate and daughter Rani did an adorable “Almost Famous” Penny Lane lip-sync video while at BottleRock Napa Valley. They mouthed Kate's iconic line, "I always tell the girls never take it seriously. If you never take it seriously, you never get hurt. If you never get hurt, you always have fun."

Kate gushed, “She’s cute. It’s funny. Mouthing, not really knowing what she [was saying]. That was a fun day. We had a great day.”

She said, “That was, like, my first festival I sang at, BottleRock, and it was a blast and I had the family and Napa Valley is, like, it was a magic festival.”

Kate also dished on summer vacation plans, which could include a family Euro trip!

She commented, “I usually find myself in Europe and I don't wanna leave and then I wonder why I don't live there — and then I come back"