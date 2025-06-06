Celebrity News June 06, 2025
Hannah Brown on Upcoming Wedding in France & Advice for ‘Paradise’ Singles (Exclusive)
“The Bachelorette” alum Hannah Brown is joining “Bachelor in Paradise” for Season 10 as a bartender in the new Champagne Lounge!
“Extra” spoke with Brown, who is filming the show in Costa Rica, but she’s also getting ready for her own upcoming destination wedding with Adam Woolard in France.
She shared, “I’m getting married in about two months, which I am so excited about… It’s going to be so beautiful, so magical.”
Brown also gave some advice to all the singles on “Bachelor in Paradise.”
She said, “This experience is unlike anything else they’ll ever do in their lives, so really just lean into that… I really do think that you have an opportunity to grow as a person and also find love here, so I’m just so excited to be a part of this experience to hopefully push them through the tough moments… I think it’s going to be really fun, especially if they just lean fully into the experience.”
“Bachelor in Paradise” premieres July 7 on ABC.