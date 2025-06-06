Diddy Trial: Influencer GF Testifies Some Freak Offs Happened Across State Lines

Getty Images

On Friday, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ influencer ex-girlfriend, who is using the pseudonym “Jane,” returned to the witness stand for his sex-trafficking trial.

Jane further detailed her “hotel nights” aka freak offs with Diddy, which involved her having sex with other men in his presence.

According to Jane, she and Diddy flew one porn star by the name of “Sly” across state lines for several freak offs.

Jane told the court that she contacted “Sly” on Instagram after seeing some of his videos.

She said, “Sean was kind of like encouraging and flirtatious about it. I was like, ‘I could probably just message him and see what happens.’”

Jane testified that she booked a “handful” of flights for “Sly” from Atlanta to Los Angeles or New York for the freak offs, paying him $2,000 to $4,000 each time with Combs’ money.

The freak offs with “Sly” happened at L’Ermitage Hotel in Los Angeles and Trump Hotel in NYC, according to Jane.

Jane also told the court that she also had sex with another male porn star in Diddy’s presence but didn’t say how much was paid.

During her time on the witness stand, Jane also testified that she was asked to transport drugs, like ecstasy, across state lines for Combs.

Recounting a conversation with Diddy’s former chief of staff Kristina Khorram, Jane said, “I just asked her if this was safe and okay.”

According to Jane, Khorram responded, “It’s fine, I do it all the time. Just put it in your checked-in luggage.”