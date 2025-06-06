Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ influencer ex-girlfriend, who is using the pseudonym “Jane,” was on the witness stand for the second day at the rapper’s sex-trafficking trial.

Jane further detailed her “hotel nights” aka freak offs with Diddy, which involved her having sex with other men in his presence.

Jane said she dated Combs for three years until his arrest in September 2024.

According to Jane, they were having freak offs leading up to his arrest. She testified that the last one happened in August 2024.

Jane testified that the freak offs initially took place in upscale hotel suites from May 2021-October 2023, but the sexual encounters stopped for three months around the time that his ex, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him.

She told the court that the freak offs resumed in February 2024, but took place at his home in Miami. From February-August 2024, she said that there were five total.

Text messages between Jane and Diddy were also discussed in court on Friday.

In one September 2023 text, Jane told Diddy that she felt “disgusted” with the freak offs, writing, “I don’t want to play this role anymore. I’m so much more than this… I feel like it’s the only reason you have me around and pay for my house… I don't want to feel obligated to perform and fear losing you. I don't want to feel like that anymore, I just want to talk like adults and figure where we go from here."

Diddy allegedly replied, “Girl, stop.”

According to Jane, the freak offs could last for days, with the longest being three days over New Year’s in 2022.

Jane testified that she used ecstasy, caffeine, plenty of water, and protein shakes to keep her awake during the long sessions, telling the court that she needed drugs to get through the freak offs.

Jane detailed how she felt when she took part in freak offs without drugs, saying, “When I wouldn’t, it would just feel too real.”

She elaborated, “Didn't like it, the fantasy wasn't there, it was too real, it wasn't easy."

In her testimony, Jane revealed that she eventually picked her sex partners, saying, “I didn’t like to be surprised by a stranger.”

She added, “If I am going to be doing this, I should choose who’s going to be on my body.”

When asked if she wanted to have sex with the men she chose, Jane answered “No,” explaining, “I wanted to impress my lover.”