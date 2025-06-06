‘90 Day’: Colt Shows Off Questionable Dance Moves & Is Saved by Chantel (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day: Hunt for Love”! Colt, dressed in a sweater in a club in Tulum, shows off some questionable dance moves.

In a confessional, Tiffany describes his moves as a “chicken dance,” saying it reminds her of when birds try to attract a mate.

Tim comments, “I think Colt got the wrong memo, like he wore a sweater to a Mexican disco. He is sweating profusely.”

Chantel intervenes on the dance floor, telling Colt, “You gotta tone it down. It’s not attracting the girls.”

She then goes the extra mile to show him how it’s done!

In a confessional, Chantel confessed he has “zero coordination” and “no rhythm.”

She put it this way, “It's going to take a little more than a miracle to get one of these ladies to fall for him here but he seems to be a nerdy but sweet guy and I think he could really find love here he just needs a little guidance.”