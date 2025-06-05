Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Yolanda Hadid and Joseph Jingoli have reportedly called off their engagement.

A source told People magazine that they broke up in January.

The insider said, “They remain friends and have nothing but fond memories of their time together.”

Less than a year ago, news broke about their engagement after Yolanda referred to Joseph as her “fiancé” in an interview for Architectural Digest.

She also confirmed to People magazine that they got engaged in Holland in 2022.

In 2019, Yolanda and Joseph sparked dating rumors after they were spotted holding hands.

A source told E! News, “Yolanda is dating Joseph Jingoli. He is an investor and CEO in several companies, and the president of The Farm Team, which helps young adults in addiction recovery. They were set up by mutual friends and have been dating for about three months now. They have met each other’s kids and everyone loves Joseph.”

The insider noted that Joseph is “very driven” and “very down-to-earth,” adding, “[Yolanda] wants normalcy in her life and Joseph is very stable and humble.”

“Yolanda spends a lot of time with Joseph on her farm in Pennsylvania, but they have recently been out in NYC for business and to visit their kids,” the source continued.