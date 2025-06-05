Universal

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) are back in the epic new teaser trailer for “Wicked: For Good”!

The witches of Oz parted ways in rather dramatic fashion at the end of “Wicked,” but the teaser opens with a reunion.

Glinda steps out on her balcony and says, “Elphaba Thropp, I know you’re out here,” insisting, “Just come in before the monkeys spot you.”

As she turns around, Glinda finally spots Elphaba, who seemingly appears out of nowhere.

We then hear Elphaba state, “There is no going back,” as she practices her magic, stating, “This is between us. The Wizard and I.”

As Elphaba continues her fight against the Wizard and her mission to free the animals, it becomes clear there is literally a witch hunt for her underway. Madam Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) insists, “The Wicked Witch can’t elude us forever.”

From there, fans see Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) is now heading up the Wizard guard and set to marry Glinda, as glimpses of their wedding day are revealed.

The second film also gives a nod to “The Wizard of Oz,” with Elphaba seen touching a stack of yellow bricks. Later, we see shots of Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Lion and the Scarecrow.

Through it all, there are touching moments between Glinda and Elphaba, including a magical peek of them riding a giant swing through pink stars!

As for music, fans can listen for Elphaba’s “No Good Deed” and Elphaba and Glinda’s “For Good.”

“Extra” caught up with Ariana in March, and she teased that the second “Wicked” movie will be “tonally different,” declaring, “Bring your tissues!”

We also caught up with both actresses at the “Wicked” premiere in L.A. last year, and asked what they are most excited for fans to see in the second film.

Cynthia admitted, “I'm really excited for you to see their growth, where they get to in their friendship as well as, how that deepens — and also, we look hot!"

Ariana said, “I love your smoky eye in movie two. I'm mostly excited for people to see Elphaba’s smoky eye in movie two. It looks like Elphaba’s performing on the Billboard Music Awards, you know what I mean? With her rock band."