Van Hunt Reveals He’s Already Proposed to Halle Berry

Getty Images

Halle Berry, 58, and Van Hunt, 55, are dishing on their future together!

The stars, who have dated for five years, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “Today with Jenna & Friends,” where Van revealed he’s already proposed to the actress.

"I put out the proposal and it’s still on hold, as you can see," Hunt said. "It’s just out there, floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her."

Berry explained why she hasn’t given him an answer yet, saying, “Well, I’ve been married three times. Van has been married once, and so, no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don't.”

They might just get married anyway! Halle said, "I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married. And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do, just because we want that expression."

She dished that the wedding could be happening “soon.”

Fans may recall Halle and Hunt teased fans on New Year’s Day in 2022 with an Instagram photo of them kissing at an altar. She wrote in the caption, “Well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” leading some to believe they got married.

Shortly after, “Extra” spoke with the Oscar winner, who shared they had an “amazing time” on vacation, adding, “It was crazy. Clearly, we had too many cocktails and did silly things that we shouldn’t have been doing.”

Just a few months earlier, in October 2021, “Extra” was with the couple on the red carpet and asked if they were “madly in love.”

Berry gushed, “We are… Sometimes, you have to wait for things in life. I waited patiently — well, maybe not patiently, but I waited.”

The actress was previously married to Olivier Martinez (2013-2016), with whom she shares son Maceo, 11. Prior to Olivier, she was married to David Justice (1993-1997) and Eric Benét (2001-2005). She shares daughter Nahla, 17, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

Halle also and opened up about Nahla moving out on “Today with Jenna & Friends.”

"She's 17. She's going to a college summer program, the college that she's hoping to go to next year," Berry explained. "She's going away this year to the college summer program."

Jenna exclaimed, "So you're almost there! Is that wild?"