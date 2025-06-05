‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard & BF Turner Kufe Split After Welcoming Baby

Getty Images

“Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard and her boyfriend Turner Kufe have called it quits.

Hubbard announced the breakup during the Season 9 reunion of “Summer House.”

She said, “We put our romantic relationship on pause.”

The announcement comes six months after Lindsay and Turner welcomed their daughter Gemma.

Lindsay noted, “For now, we are just focused on being the best parents that we can possibly be to Gemma."

“We are the best of friends," Lindsay emphasized. "Even on the weekends when we don't have our nanny and it's just the two of us tag-teaming being parents, we're out to brunch, we're going to visit friends."

As for what the future holds for them, Hubbard shared, “We'll see what happens in the future, but as of right this second, I think there's a lot for us to figure out when it comes to parenting, coparenting, my lifestyle, me being public, him being private. It's too much at once."

Lindsay discussed the “struggle” in their relationship, explaining, “Dad is private, mom is public and what does that make baby? It's hard. When you're public, you can't put the toothpaste back in the tube."

Hubbard isn’t ready to date yet after their breakup, saying, “I am not there yet, mentally."

In December, Lindsay announced her pregnancy, but didn’t reveal the identity of her boyfriend.

She told People magazine, “He's a private person, mostly because of his high-powered job. Obviously, I'm a very public [person] and share pretty much every aspect of my life with the world, so I know it's weird. But I need to respect his privacy here."