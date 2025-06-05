‘Ghost Adventures’ Star Aaron Goodwin’s Wife Victoria Sentenced in Murder-for-Hire Case

Getty Images

Victoria Goodwin has learned her fate after pleading guilty to a murder-for-hire plot to have her husband, Aaron Goodwin of “Ghost Adventures,” killed.

Goodwin previously took a plea deal, and Court TV reports a Nevada judge has now sentenced her to three to seven and a half years behind bars. She will get credit for the 92 days she’s already served.

Court TV adds that Victoria apologized to Aaron in court, telling him she will “always hold love” for him and he will “never be in danger of [her] again.”

Getty Images

In tears, Aaron reportedly also spoke out, telling the court about their past troubles. He claims he caught her cheating, but offered to reconcile, only to later learn the affair continued and about the plot to end his life.

The reality star insisted he will never feel safe after the ordeal and will always wonder why.

In April, in a plea agreement obtained by TMZ, Victoria informed the judge that she would plead guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution dropped the solicitation to commit murder charge.

The prosecutors also agreed not to give a recommendation on Goodwin’s sentencing.

The details of the case are chilling. Victoria was allegedly texting with an inmate named Greg Amato in Florida who was in charge of hiring the hitman.

Amato killed his own family after becoming obsessed with and spending over $200,000 on an internet cam girl. He is serving three life sentences. Grant’s story was told in the Paramount+ series “Control-Alt-Desire.”

The messages between Victoria and Grant reportedly included one that said, "Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

The plot was uncovered when corrections officers seized the inmate’s cell phone as contraband.

TMZ reports that Victoria planned to pay the hitman $11,515 for the murder and had already sent $2,500 upfront.

Police claim the plan was to have the hitman kill Aaron while he was shooting “Ghost Adventures” on location in California.

A police report obtained by People magazine also claims Victoria and Amato texted about "how much they are in love" and that Goodwin insisted her husband “would not accept divorce."

After news broke of the alleged murder for hire plot, Aaron filed for divorce. The couple wed in 2020, but had their ceremony in 2022.

Goodwin also broke his silence on Instagram. He shared an image of a smiling, hands-out emoji and wrote, “Thank you everyone for all the love and support through this emotionally trying time. It has really helped a lot and I appreciate you all.”