Getty Images

Weeks after his passing, new details have been released about “Cheers” star George Wendt’s death.

According to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ, Wendt died of cardiac arrest.

Some of the underlying factors included congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, and hypertension.

Renal disease, kidney failure, and hyperlipidemia were other contributing factors listed in the doc.

The death certificate revealed that Wendt was cremated on May 28.

Last month, Wendt died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 76.