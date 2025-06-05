Celebrity News June 05, 2025
George Wendt’s Cause of Death Revealed
Weeks after his passing, new details have been released about “Cheers” star George Wendt’s death.
According to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ, Wendt died of cardiac arrest.
Some of the underlying factors included congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, and hypertension.
Renal disease, kidney failure, and hyperlipidemia were other contributing factors listed in the doc.
The death certificate revealed that Wendt was cremated on May 28.
Last month, Wendt died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 76.
Following his death, Wendt’s “Cheers” co-star Ted Danson told Entertainment Weekly, “I am devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us. I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children. It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie."