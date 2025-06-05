In the third week of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial, Judge Arun Subramanian reprimanded the rapper for his courtroom behavior.

The judge called out Diddy for starring at the jurors on two separate occasions while fashion designer Bryana Bongolan was on the witness stand.

Judge Subramanian warned Diddy’s legal team that he can’t have any kind of interaction with the jurors or make any facial expressions toward them. He stressed, “I could not have been any clearer in terms of what I said.”

As for what he observed, Subramanian said, “Well, there was a line of questioning when your client was nodding vigorously and looking at the jury.”

In a sidebar, the judge shared about the second incident, “I looked, and I saw your client looking at the jury and nodding vigorously.”

Subramanian called Diddy’s behavior “absolutely unacceptable,” along with asking Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo, “Is it going to happen again? It cannot happen again.”

Earlier this week, a woman was removed from the courtroom for causing a scene.

Once the woman entered the courtroom, she yelled, “Diddy, these motherf**kers laughing at you!”

Judge Arun Subramanian ordered the woman to leave the courtroom.

Variety reports Combs even turned around to see the commotion, with the woman telling court marshals, “Pull your gun out, ninja, I dare you.”

The woman’s removal from the courtroom required several court marshals.

The woman has been a regular in the courtroom and has been seen watching the trial from a live feed in the overflow room.

Outside the courtroom, the woman has also been seen yelling, “Free Diddy!”