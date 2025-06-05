Getty Images

A new witness has taken the stand at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial.

An influencer, who is using the pseudonym “Jane,” discussed her relationship with Diddy from 2021-2024.

Jane testified that Diddy offered her drugs — including ecstasy, molly, cocaine, and ketamine — when they had sex from February-May 2021.

The woman told the court that she and Diddy often had sex in the red-lit bedroom of his Miami home, and that the sexcapades would last 12-24 hours.

She said, “I really loved my partner, and I was just making love with my partner the whole time, and lots of affection and kissing and lovemaking.”

Jane described the relationship as intense, saying, “It felt like Sean was really passionate, and he brought out a lot of passion out of me, too. And the way he would compliment me and be so into me and just really, like, enjoying one another.”

According to Jane, Diddy preferred to have pornography playing in the background.

Jane also testified about when she started having sex with men in the presence of Diddy.

She recounted that one night in May 2021, he asked her about fantasizing about sex with other men, and said once she played “into the fantasy,” Diddy responded, “We can make that happen tonight.”

Jane told the court that a man named “Don” later came to their hotel room and Jane eventually had sex with him while Diddy watched. When the man left, she and Diddy had sex.

According to Jane, she was initially “exhilarated” by what happened, but noted that night changed the dynamic of the relationship. She said, “I truly felt that that night just opened, like, a Pandora’s box in the relationship. It just completely set the tone for our relationship moving forward.”

She emphasized that it was something she was “unable to shut for the remainder of our relationship.”

When asked why she wanted to shut that out of their relationship, Jane answered, “There was so much of it after, and it was too much of it.”

Jane testified that she expressed to Diddy more than once, in writing and verbally, that she didn’t like to have sex with other men.

She said, “Whenever the topic came up, it would start out really uncomfortable. I could just feel that the tension was building, and I would just kind of push down what I was going to say.”

Jane told the court that Diddy was “dismissive” of her request and, “We would still do it.”

During her testimony, Jane said that Diddy paid for her rent and would imply that he would stop paying her rent if they called it quits.

Jane testified that she grew “frustrated” and felt obligated to “perform these nights for him.”

According to Jane, the sexual encounters were called “debauchery” or “hotel nights.”

Jane testified that Diddy preferred her to have straight hair and light-colored nails for these “hotel nights,” which she said took place in several cities — Los Angeles, New York, Miami — and in Turks and Caicos.

On the witness stand, Jane told the court that there was an “obsessive use of baby oil,” and that more than 24 bottles would be used during a “hotel night.”

Jane testified that Diddy would direct what happened between her and another man.

According to Jane, a hotel night could last over 24 hours. She said, “I just really wanted to be done so I could just be with my partner.”

Jane claimed that her income as an influencer suffered when she was in a relationship with Diddy, saying, “I would say that when I was with Sean, I was really consumed by him. I was really consumed by Sean.”

Jane told the court that she was dating Diddy until his September arrest.