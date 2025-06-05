Getty Images

Prince William seemingly touched on his ongoing rift with Prince Harry during an appearance on Wednesday.

Us Weekly reports that William paid a visit to the Army Air Corps in Suffolk, England, when the topic of family came up.

While speaking with the soldiers the Prince asked, “Is the pace of life good at the moment?” One person answered it can be a “mixed bag.”

As William continued to talk with the soldiers about family, he asked, “Family’s okay? See you enough?” before making this telling comment: “Some of them might not want to see you that much. It’s a mixed bag, sometimes.”

The comment comes after Harry gave an interview to the BBC last month about wanting to reconcile with his family.

Prince Harry had just lost his appeal for public-funded security in the U.K., and said of his father, King Charles, “[My father] won't speak to me because of this security stuff.”

He later added, “I would love a reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious."

Referencing Charles’ cancer battle, Harry noted, “I don’t know how long he has left.”

Harry admitted things have been tense since the release of his memoir “Spare.” He commented, “Some members of my family may never forgive me for writing a book.”

Without diving into the drama, Harry shared, “There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family.”

Sources recently told Us Weekly that William was “absolutely appalled” by Harry’s BBC interview.

“There is no turning back for William,” one source shared. “The door is firmly shut.”

Another royal insider told the magazine last month that William “is done” with Harry.

“William doesn’t talk about Harry anymore,” the insider revealed. “Everyone knows it’s a subject that they shouldn’t bring up, so he hasn’t brought up the interview and won’t.”

The source insisted, “When he becomes King, everybody thinks the divide will become even wider.”

Meanwhile, a People magazine source recently weighed in. The insider said of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, "They’re aware of everything going on in England, but they’re being left out of the details — there’s clearly no trust."