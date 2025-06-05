Cyndi Lauper Reacts to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame & Talks Farewell Tour (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper is an absolute icon, who’s won Grammys, an Emmy, and a Tony!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Cyndi about her rise from Queens, New York, to pop princess — and now getting ready to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Lauper shared, “I always believe that rock and roll saves the world, and I think you can’t lose sight of that and being inducted, you stand on the shoulders of the people that came before you.”

“I am excited to be part of this community,” Cyndi added. “I think it’ll be a lot of fun.”

She’s also hitting the road for her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun farewell tour, the final arena shows of her career. The tour kicks off July 17.

As for how she keeps to her highest level on tour, Cyndi explained, “When I’m on tour, you’re an athlete. You got to do the gig. I’m excited about doing this part of the tour. It’s great to go back and do like 24 shows.”