New Heights/Getty

Travis Kelce was all smiles while talking about girlfriend Taylor Swift buying back her music catalogue on his podcast.

On Wednesday’s episode of “New Heights,” Travis and brother Jason Kelce chatted with guest Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq revealed Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” was his “favorite song in the world.”

As the basketball legend played the song and lip-synced, Travis and Jason danced in their seats.

New Heights

Travis told him, “Shout out to Tay Tay,” confirming, “Just got that song back, too. Just bought all her music back so it’s finally hers, too, man. I appreciate that, dog.”

Shaq replied, “I love you guys.”

At another point, Travis asked Shaq to teach him “his ways” in the DJ booth.

Shaq insisted, “Bro, I got you, I got you,” while sharing the idea, “You know what’s crazy? You opening up with your girlfriend? Bro, you’d be a f**king star. Ten minutes hyping up the crowd. Oh, my God.”

The Kansas City Chiefs player could see it, too. “Come on, you know I’m a hype man,” he said. “You know I’m a hype man. Get it rocking in there. Have the Swifties bouncing off the walls for tickets out there.”

On Friday, Swift announced that she acquired her whole catalogue of recordings, which was originally owned by Big Machine Records.

In a handwritten letter, she told her fans, “I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away’ for a chance to get to tell you this news. All the times I was thiiiiiiiiiiiis close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now. I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get say to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me.”

Swift went on, "And all my music videos. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased. songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life’s work. To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it.”

Showing love for Shamrock Capital, who sold her the catalogue, she said, “All I’ve ever wanted was the opportunity to work hard enough to be able to one day purchase my music outright with no strings attached, no partnership, with full autonomy. I will be forever grateful to everyone at Shamrock Capital for being the first people to ever offer this to me. … My first tattoo just might be a huge shamrock in the middle of my forehead.”