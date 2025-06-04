Instagram

Meghan Markle marked Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday with a sweet photo tribute on Instagram.

The first photo is a black-and-white image of Meghan and Lilibet in a warm embrace on the beach, and the next is a black-and-white pic of a newborn Lili lying on her mother’s chest.

Meghan, who shares Lili with Prince Harry, wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!”

Markle has been sharing more photos and videos of Lilibet and her 6-year-old brother Archie in recent months.

In April, the Duchess of Sussex posted a video of Lili and herself harvesting honey in beekeeper outfits. In April, the proud mom posted photos of her “little loves” as they explored some roses. In the photo, the children’s fire-red hair was on full display!

In February, Meghan relaunched her American Riviera brand under the name As Ever, using a photo of Lilibet and herself to launch the new website.

In the precious image, Meghan and Lilibet hold hands in a lush green landscape of grass and trees. Meghan wears a flowing dress, and Lilibet wears white as she walks barefoot by her mom’s side.

The following month, Markle opened up to People magazine about the photo, saying, "Being able to have my own little girl, as I’ve spent so much of my life championing the rights of girls and women, and to be able to see this as a multigenerational story — Archie is of course included in that, my husband is of course included in that — but I love the heritage feeling of it and knowing this is something that I can create in front of my daughter and teach her what it’s like to be a working mom. This is something that hopefully can be part of her legacy too."

Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in 2021. Her name is a special tribute to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, whose nickname as a child was Lilibet.