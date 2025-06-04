Diddy Trial: Fashion Designer Recounts Being Dangled from Cassie Ventura’s 17th-Floor Apartment

Getty Images

Fashion designer Bryana “Bana” Bongolan took the stand at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial on Wednesday morning.

Bongolan testified that Combs threatened her life at his then girlfriend Cassie Ventura’s apartment in 2016, saying, “I was held over a 17-story balcony.”

She told the court that Diddy “threw me onto the balcony furniture” in the alleged incident.

When asked if she was injured, Bryana said, “I had a bruise on the back of my leg and back and neck pain. I had night terrors, paranoia, and I scream in my sleep sometimes.”

Bongolan told the court that she was sleeping when she was woken up “by the banging,” adding, “Puff was banging at the door.”

Bryana described Diddy as being “upset,” adding, “I just remember seeing a knife get thrown in [Ventura’s] direction.”

According to Bongolan, Ventura “threw it back,” but the knife did not hit Combs.

Bongolan also testified that she saw Ventura with injuries that included a black eye after an alleged attack by Diddy.

According to Bryana, when Cassie FaceTimed her from the premiere of “The Perfect Match,” her injuries were visible. When Cassie “panned from one side of the face to the other,” Bryana told the court that she saw the singer’s “black eye.” She added, “I was a little quiet and I remember saying, ‘I’m sorry.'"

Bongolan called Ventura “one of my close friends” and recounted they would, “Get high… a lot of marijuana, cocaine, ketamine, stuff like that.”

During Bongolan’s testimony, she also told the court that she purchased drugs for Cassie and Diddy. While she said she only supplied Diddy with cocaine on one occasion, she testified that she purchased Oxycontin often for Cassie.

Weeks ago, Ventura testified that she used drugs during her 11-year relationship with Diddy, detailing the alleged drug-fueled freak offs that she claims she was forced to partake in.

In one part of her testimony, Ventura revealed her drug of choice for a freak off, saying, “Ketamine. Sean had it, it took time out of the 'freak off.’ That was my preferred drug because it was the most dissociative."

Diddy has denied all charges against him, entering a not guilty plea on five counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Last year, Bongolan filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

The docs claimed that Diddy “sexually battered Ms. Bryana ‘Bana’ Bongolan, dangled her off of a 17-story-high balcony, and then slammed her onto the patio furniture on the balcony.”

According to the docs, Bongolan, her then girlfriend, and Ventura were sleeping in Ventura’s apartment when Combs “began shouting and banging at the door to Ventura’s apartment.”

The docs accused Diddy of attacking Bongolan once he gained entry into the apartment. It stated, “He grabbed her, turned her back to his chest, and molested her by groping her breasts as she yelled to be left alone. When Bongolan began to physically struggle, Mr. Combs shifted his hands from her breast to her arm pit area and lifted Ms. Bongolan up on the banister of the 17th floor balcony, while repeatedly yelling: ‘Do you know what the f**k you did!’”

Bongolan requested $10 million in damages from Combs.