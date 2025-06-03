Getty Images

U.S. District Court Judge Josephine Staton has sentenced disgraced attorney Tom Girardi, 86, to seven years and three months in prison, The L.A Times reports.

Girardi, estranged husband of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne, 53, was also ordered to pay $2.3 million in restitution and fines.

In August, Girardi was found guilty of embezzling tens of millions of his clients’ money, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A press release confirmed a federal court jury found Girardi guilty on four out of four counts of wire fraud.

The disgraced lawyer, who has been disbarred, was accused of running a Ponzi scheme, keeping settlement money that should have gone to victims or the families of victims in multiple cases, some who suffered severe injuries.

His prison sentence begins July 17.

The Times reports Staton rejected the defense’s request that Girardi, who reportedly is in cognitive decline, serve his time at the Alzheimer’s care unit at the Seal Beach nursing home where he has been living.

“Extra” spoke with Erika about Tom’s case last year.

She commented, “Tom was convicted. That was hard. It’s hard to see someone that you love and respected and honored end like this.”