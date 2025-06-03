Getty Images

Amid her stage 4 cancer battle, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp has seemingly found a new man!

In photos obtained by Page Six, Teddi was seen cozying up to a mystery man in Beverly Hills on Sunday afternoon.

At one point, the man wrapped his arms around Teddi, who grinned while holding his forearm.

While the man’s identity is still unknown, a source told DailyMail.com that Teddi’s “dating him” and “happy” about the relationship.

For the casual outing, both wore caps and joggers.

It looks like Teddi has moved on from estranged husband Edwin Arroyave. They called it quits last year after 13 years of marriage but have put the divorce on hold while she fights cancer.

Just weeks ago, “Extra” spoke with Teddi at the 2025 Gracie Awards, where she gave an update on her health.

She shared, “I’m feeling pretty good. I’m on day five post-immunotherapy, so those are always the days that I'm little blurry — but I’m hanging in.”

She added, “I realize that in order for me to feel better, I have to go out and do things that I love and enjoy and believe in. Then I also listen to myself on the days that I have the time to just kind of relax. I think on Sunday, I called one, you know, of my friends. I’m like, ‘Can you help me out? I need to take a nap.’ I think I napped for, like, five hours… Back in the day, I would have guilted myself about that, but I was like, ‘No, I need this.’”

She revealed that she just got some major news about her treatment.