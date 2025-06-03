Rob Lowe Is Ready for Grandkids — but Won’t Be Called ‘Grandpa’! (Exclusive)

Rob Lowe’s FOX game show “The Floor” just got renewed for Seasons 4 and 5.

“Extra” spoke with Rob, who wants to have his sons Matthew and John Owen on the “addicting” show!

He said, “It’s Dad’s dream to be able to work when you can with your kids.”

As for the show itself, Lowe noted, “I’m as surprised as the contestants a lot of times, and I try to play along with them. That’s probably the most fun.”

Lowe has worked with his son John Owen on their Netflix series “Unstable.”

Rob commented, “There’s every season to being a dad right, and now they’re launched, one’s 31, the other’s going to be 30, makes me feel very old to say it, but the numbers don’t lie.”

He added, “They have their own lives, and so you get to participate, obviously in a different way than you did when you were coaching your Little League teams.”

Is Lowe ready for his kids to have their own kids? He answered, “Well, yeah. I would love that. The real question ish like, I don’t want to be called ‘Grandpa.’ The question is what would the name be? ‘Papa, Pop-Pop, Big Guy, Big Kahuna.’”