Owen Wilson Reacts to ‘Wedding Crashers’ 20th Anniversary: ‘Fun One to Make’ (Exclusive)

Owen Wilson, Judy Greer and Marc Maron are dishing on their new sports comedy “Stick.”

“Extra” sat down with the three stars, who reacted the show being dubbed AppleTV+’s next “Ted Lasso.”

Wilson noted, “I feel like Hollywood always compares... So there's always something that did well, and they like to sort of align themselves."

Marc chimed in, "Better that they compare to a popular thing than something bad."

In the series, Owen plays Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill ex-golfer who is fired from his job and goes all-in to mentor a teen prodigy.

Owen said both of his brothers, Luke and Andrew, like to golf, and talked about being able to bond over that now.

He shared, “I had never played before this show, and so growing up, they had played with my dad and I was kind of the odd man out. That was one of the nice things about this show, you know, sort of learning and now being able to play with those guys.”

Judy and Owen last worked together on “Marmaduke,” in which Owen voiced a Great Dane, and Judy laughed about going from playing his dog mom to his ex-wife in this new series.

She pointed out that it was nice "to physically in the same room together when acting.”

As for her character, Greer dished, “Amber-Linn is very much, she has definitely transitioned to a mother Pryce, for sure. She’s really, like, concerned with his well-being, that he’s dealing emotionally with what’s happening in his life, and I think also really excited for him. She says that she sees a spark in him that she hasn’t seen in a while, and I think that makes her really happy.”

Owen also reacted to his beloved rom-com "Wedding Crashers" celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer.

Wilson said, “I do remember we filmed near here. We’re here in Los Angeles, and there was a church over near Larchmont, and I remember Vince [Vaughn] and I had some bicycles and just riding over, you know, on break. It was just a fun one to make.”

Marc revealed that he watched “Wedding Crashers” recently and was a fan, saying, “It’s funny. There’s a lot of funny stuff in there.”