Mariah Carey & Ed Sheeran Set to Perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2025

The lineup for the iHeartRadio Music Festival has just been announced!

Mariah Carey, Ed Sheeran, Tim McGraw and Maroon 5 have all signed on to perform at the star-studded event, which will take place on September 19 and 20 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Other big names set to perform include Bryan Adams, Feid, GloRilla, Jelly Roll, Justice, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, Sammy Hager, Tate McRae and the Offspring.

Hulu will be the official streaming partner for the festival, which is presented by Capital One.