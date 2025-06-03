Getty Images

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are set to tie the knot in Italy in a no-expense-spared dream wedding.

We’ve got details on the A-list guest list, Lauren’s gown, and more!

The “I dos” are expected to take place in Venice this summer, with some saying it'll happen in the same 16th-century resort where George and Amal Clooney got hitched.

The wedding party will last three days, from June 24-26, and Jeff's $500-million mega yacht will reportedly be anchored in the Venice Lagoon to take their famous guests on daily excursions.

Vogue is reportedly vying to land the exclusive on the wedding pictures, and the magazine's Anna Wintour is said to have helped Lauren decide on her custom Oscar de la Renta wedding gown.

Wintour is expected at the nuptials, as are Lauren's space sisters Katy Perry and Gayle King after their historic Blue Origin flight. Other celebs reportedly attending include President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Oprah Winfrey, Eva Longoria, Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, Barbra Streisand, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio.