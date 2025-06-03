Whitney Purvis/Facebook

“16 and Pregnant” star Whitney Purvis is mourning the death of her 16-year-old son Weston Gosa Jr.

Whitney shared the news of his death of Facebook, and Weston’s stepmother Amy Gosa went on to share more heartbreaking details about what happened.

Whitney wrote, “This is so hard to write. My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just dont understand. Oh my baby is gone and I don't know what to do with myself. He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true. How do you go on in life after losing a child? I'm in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don't want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can't describe the pain I am feeling.”

She went on, “I love you so much, Weston Owen Gosa. God, I love you so much. You are my heart. I was so proud of the young man you were becoming. I just can't go on without you.”

Purvis closed with, “Rest in Peace, my angel. You are gone too soon. April 2, 2009 - June 2, 2025.”

Amy opened up about the circumstances surrounding his passing, sharing, “Its really difficult to write this but this morning little Weston passed away.”

She explained, “We do not know the cause, they will do an autopsy soon but all we know is we got up this morning around 7 am and tried to wake him up, he was not breathing, we attempted cpr and called an ambulance. The paramedics attempted it as well and took him to the hospital in Gordon County where he was pronounced dead.”

Amy noted, “He had several health issues as well as diabetes,” but called his death “so unexpected.”

She went on, “We are completely heartbroken and in shock… Losing a child is the most painful thing I have ever experienced and I hope I never experience it again. He was the most amazing son I could have asked for. He was brilliant, smart, funny and had so much potential in life. It doesn't feel real.”

Amy closed with, “Please keep our family and whitney in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn such a brilliant amazing life that was our son.”

According to EOnline.com, Weston was also diagnosed with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

The Cleveland Clinic states, “Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency is a genetic condition that can cause lung and liver damage.”