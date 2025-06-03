Celebrity News June 03, 2025
Fortune Feimster & Jacquelyn Smith Confirm Split
Fortune Feimster and Jacquelyn “Jax” Smith are going their separate ways after 10 years together.
The couple, who wed nearly five years ago, shared the sad news on Instagram.
“We have made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” they said in a joint statement. “We’ve been separated for a little bit, both of us dealing with tough health situations in our families, so it wasn’t something we were ready to talk about. While we are sad to see the chapter of our lives come to a close, we wish each other nothing but the best as we move forward. We’ve had 10 years together, and there’s so much to celebrate about that and so much we will look back on fondly.”
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
They added, “Out of respect to each other and our families, we ask for privacy as we navigate this challenging time in both of our lives.”
Back in April, TMZ reported that the couple had split, and that Fortune had been telling her inner circle.
The two tied the knot in October 2020, two years after their engagement.
Fortune and Jacquelyn had been together since 2015.