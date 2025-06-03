First Look: Jessica Biel’s True Crime Series Delves into Chilling Murder of Jake Merendino

The premiere episode tells the haunting story of American Jake Merendino’s death in Mexico in 2015. Jake had just bought a condo near Rosarito, Mexico, and had driven across the border to check on renovations when he was found brutally murdered on the side of the road.

Jessica opened up about the series in a statement, sharing, “I have always been fascinated by the complexities behind true crime — what drives a person to commit such a heinous act, the dogged investigators that work diligently to solve the cases, and of course, the devastating impact on the loved ones left behind. While I have performed in several scripted crime series, ‘Fatal Destination’ marks my first foray into executive producing unscripted true crime content, so partnering with ID, the leader in the genre, has been a dream come true in the process of exposing real-life nightmares.”