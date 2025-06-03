Celebrity News June 03, 2025
Diddy Trial: Woman Escorted Out for Courtroom Disturbance
On Tuesday, a supporter of Sean “Diddy” Combs was forcefully removed from his sex trafficking trial after causing a ruckus.
Once the woman entered the courtroom, she yelled, “Diddy, these motherf**kers laughing at you!”
Judge Arun Subramanian ordered the woman to leave the courtroom.
Variety reports Combs even turned around to see the commotion, with the woman telling court marshals, “Pull your gun out, ninja, I dare you.”
The woman’s removal from the courtroom required several court marshals.
The woman has been a regular in the courtroom and has been seen watching the trial from a live feed in the overflow room.
Outside the courtroom, the woman has also been seen yelling, “Free Diddy!”
Combs is currently on trial, facing charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied any wrongdoing.