Diddy Trial: Woman Escorted Out for Courtroom Disturbance

Getty Images

On Tuesday, a supporter of Sean “Diddy” Combs was forcefully removed from his sex trafficking trial after causing a ruckus.

Once the woman entered the courtroom, she yelled, “Diddy, these motherf**kers laughing at you!”

Judge Arun Subramanian ordered the woman to leave the courtroom.

Variety reports Combs even turned around to see the commotion, with the woman telling court marshals, “Pull your gun out, ninja, I dare you.”

The woman’s removal from the courtroom required several court marshals.

The woman has been a regular in the courtroom and has been seen watching the trial from a live feed in the overflow room.

Outside the courtroom, the woman has also been seen yelling, “Free Diddy!”