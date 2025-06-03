Getty Images

Eddy Garcia, a former hotel security guard for InterContinental Hotel, took the witness stand at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial on Tuesday.

Garcia detailed how Diddy obtained the infamous 2016 tape of himself assaulting then girlfriend Cassie Ventura at the Los Angeles hotel.

Garcia testified that Diddy paid $100,000 for the security footage. In the deal, Garcia received $30,000.

According to Garcia, Diddy’s former chief of staff Kristina Khorram reached out to him via phone about the tape. Diddy then joined the call and told Garcia that the tape could ruin his career, and implied that he was willing to pay for the “only” copy of it.

Garcia then spoke to his boss, who was willing to sell the tape for $50,000.

After the deal, Garcia was on a FaceTime call with Diddy and Ventura, who wanted the tape to disappear.

Garcia also signed an NDA, which included a $1 million penalty for breaching it. When asked if he read it thoroughly, he answered, “No, I was nervous."

While the original deal was for $50,000, Garcia testified that Diddy gave an extra $50,000 for the silence of two other security guards.

Garcia told the court that Diddy gave him the money in a brown paper bag and asked if he wanted to count it.

According to Garcia, Diddy advised him not to make any big purchases with the $30,000 he was getting. He ended up using the money for a used car.

After the footage was taken off the server, Diddy allegedly called Garcia his “angel.” Garcia testified, “On Easter, he said, 'Happy Easter my angel, God is good,' and then proceeded to ask if anyone had asked about the incident or the video. I said I hadn't heard anything and he said, 'Okay.'"

Garcia accepted an immunity deal before testifying, which protected him from prosecution.

Last year, CNN obtained the surveillance footage of the rap mogul physically assaulting Cassie, months after the federal raids of Diddy’s homes in Beverly Hills and Miami.

Following the shocking video, Ventura wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

The singer continued, “Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

The 38-year-old showed support for all victims, saying, “I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone.”

As part of the evidence at the federal trial, the U.S. District Attorney’s office released the full hotel surveillance video.