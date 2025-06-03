Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Debuts New Name

Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh is changing her name!

The 19-year-old, who was born Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, is now going by Shi Jolie.

The news comes a year after Shi legally dropped Pitt when she turned 18 in May 2024.

Variety reports that Shil had a special role at a dinner last week celebrating the launch of fashion designer Isabel Marant's collection with Net-A-Porter, and that’s how her new name was revealed.

For singer-songwriter Luella’s performance of “Naïve,” Shi Jolie was credited for the choreography performed by Keoni Rose and Tako Suzuko.

Shi is one of six children. Exes Angelina and Brad also share Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

In November, “Good Morning America’s” Michael Strahan interviewed Angelina and asked if her children had the “bug for the business.”

“None of my children want to be in front of the camera.” she said.

Jolie continued, “They are quite private,” adding, “Shiloh is extremely private.”

She explained, “They weren’t born with privacy. Right? So, I hope they can have that as they grow.”

Shil made a big splash when she was born, with her baby picture gracing the cover of People magazine in 2006. After mostly staying out of the spotlight for years, she resurfaced in her teens, attending some red carpets with Jolie in 2021 and showing off her dance moves in a 2022 YouTube video posted by a choreographer.

Angelina spoke with “Extra” last year about having her children’s support as she made the film “Maria,” saying, "It’s meant everything."

"You know, before you get out in these things, you're as nervous," she said. "They just said, 'No matter what, Mom, good luck and we know how hard you work, and we love you.' You know, you just have that moment where the people who are with you tell you, succeed or fail, they care about you."

Jolie also laughed that she knew when she got better at singing because of her kids! “In the beginning, it was more like they were proud of me for trying so hard. It wasn’t that, 'We like your voice,' it was, 'Good for you!' We're proud of you, Mom. We know how hard you're working."