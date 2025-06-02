Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan, 31, is reportedly pregnant!

DailyMail.com posted photos of the actress with a visible baby bump as she walked in London with her husband Jack Lowden, 34.

Ronan wore a black top, jacket, and pants along with sunglasses and a hat as they went for a stroll with their dog.

The news comes less than two weeks after Saoirse hit the red carpet in a flowy black dress at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 photocall at Palais Des Papes in Avignon, France.

Getty Images

Ronan has not publicly commented on the pregnancy news.

The Irish actress and the Scottish actor secretly tied the knot in Edinburgh in July 2024. People confirmed the nuptials per the online Scottish civil marriage registry.