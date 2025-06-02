Kylie Jenner’s Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s Cause of Death Released

Instagram

Jesus Guerrero, hairstylist to stars like Kylie Jenner, died mysteriously in February, but his cause of death has now been released.

Citing the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, TMZ reports Jesus, 34, died from severe pneumonia.

TMZ adds that Guerrero had a weakened immune system. In addition to the pneumonia, he was also battling Cryptococcus neoformans.

According to the CDC, “Cryptococcosis is a serious fungal infection caused by breathing in fungal spores in the environment… Cryptococcosis usually infects the lung or brain.”

His manner of death was reportedly listed as natural.

Jesus’ sister Gris previously told Us Weekly that Jesus was sick and in the hospital when he died.

“We have been able to track every one of his steps, but we don’t know what got him sick or what was [the] sickness,” she said. “It all happened suddenly, and no one knows why.”

Gris said his hospitalization was “part of why there are so many unanswered questions, because nothing they had done was able to prevent this from happening.”

She went on to explain that Jesus got sick while on a recent work trip to Dubai with celebrity client Jennifer Lopez.

Gris went on, “Everyone on his team did everything they could to get him to the doctors because he was not well. They told him he was not going to work, he should see a doctor and rest. And he wanted to come home.”

Gris said Lopez “talked us through everything that she could, along with others that were there,” and added, “I am very grateful for everything she did [for him] to go to the doctor and not to work and to get rest.”

Guerrero returned home from Dubai and his roommate forced him to get medical help, but he died the next day.

According to TMZ sources, Jesus had lost 20 lbs. and was suffering from chills and hot flashes leading up to his passing.

In March, Kylie and J.Lo were among the mourners at Guerrero’s funeral in his hometown of Houston.