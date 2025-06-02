Instagram

“Celebrity Big Brother U.K.” co-stars JoJo Siwa, 22, and Chris Hughes, 32, are dating!

After forming a connection on the show and weeks of romance rumors, JoJo confirmed the news to The Guardian, revealing, “It’s not platonic anymore, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him, and he’s the same way.”

For anyone who thought it was a fauxmance, Siwa insists, “Clearly, you’ve never been around us.”

She added, “I won’t ever speak for him, but for me personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now. Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I’ve never [before] been in pain from smiling so much.”

In recent weeks, JoJo and Chris, a “Love Island” alum, fueled rumors by packing on the PDA.

On Sunday, Chris even shared a pic on Snapchat of the two of them in bed together as he kissed her forehead with the message, “Sleeepinnn beauty.”

She told the Guardian of all the speculation, “People can see our chemistry, and they got to see it develop… I think everyone’s just curious, and I can’t blame them.”

When “Celebrity Big Brother U.K.” began, JoJo identified as a lesbian and was dating Kath Ebbs. JoJo and Kath, however, split just after production wrapped.