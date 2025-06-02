Getty Images

“The Bold and the Beautiful” actor Jack Wagner, 65, and Michelle Wolf tied the knot over the weekend!

People magazine reports Michelle shared the happy news on her private Instagram, writing, “We did it!!!!! MARRIED in front of our little family!! #MrAndMrs @jackwagnerofficial.”

She also shared a carousel of photos from their big day, including a selfie with Jack. In the photo, the actor wears a tuxedo, while the bride beams in a dress and veil. See some of the photos here.

Michelle also included wedding pics with Jack’s son Robert, 34, and her daughter Ornella, 20.

Another photo shows the happy couple at the altar as Jack laughs.

Jack first started dating Michelle, a singer-songwriter, in 2021.