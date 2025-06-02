Getty Images

Diddy’s former assistant “Mia” is back on the stand on Monday morning.

Diddy’s legal team cross-examined Mia about the allegations that the rap mogul sexually assaulted her while she was working for him.

When asked why she didn’t tell Cassie about the alleged sexual assault, she explained, “I’m not sure what he’s capable of. I was terrified.”

Mia testified, “He has stolen my phone many times, he has stolen Cassie’s phone many times, he has put tracking devices on her car.”

According to Mia, her job required her to protect Diddy “at all times,” testifying that she wasn’t “allowed to tell [Cassie] the truth about a lot of things.”

She said, “One of the worst parts was being put in the middle and having to cover up for Puff (Combs) to Cass (Ventura), which he forced me to do constantly.”

Last week, Mia told the court that Diddy sexually assaulted her “more than once.”

Mia discussed the alleged physical violence that she faced at the hands of Diddy, saying, “He’s thrown things at me, he’s thrown me against the wall, he’s thrown me into a pool, he’s thrown an ice bucket on my head. He has slammed my arm into a door. He sexually assaulted me.”

Mia worked for Diddy from 2009-2017.