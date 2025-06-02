Instagram

Cardi B, 32, and Stefon Diggs, 31, are taking their relationship to the next level!

The rapper featured Diggs on her Instagram for the first time, including a loved-up photo on a yacht, showing the couple gazing into each other’s eyes.

Cardi shows off her thigh tattoo in the pic in a black swimsuit and strappy heels. Stefon relaxes in shorts and a T-shirt with white socks and a baseball cap and scarf tied around it.

In the same post, the “Bodak Yellow” singer revealed she received a roomful of roses and three giant teddy bears… presumably from Diggs.

In another video, Cardi appears to be giving the NFL player a lap dance!

Cardi wrote in the caption, “Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter six.”

Just weeks ago, Cardi and Stefon enjoyed a night out at the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

The stars arrived holding hands, and he put his arm around her once they got inside. The event marked the first time the rumored couple had stepped out together in public.

In early May, the Grammy winner and the athlete both attended the Met Gala, but they walked the red carpet separately.

E! news first linked Cardi and the New England Patriots wide receiver in October 2024, and they have been spotted together over the last several months.

Cardi B is in the midst of a divorce from Offset. They wed in 2017, and she filed for divorce in 2020. They reconciled, but she filed again in July 2024.