It’s ugly between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, but could she be withdrawing some claims against her “It Ends with Us” co-star?

Variety reports that Lively is looking to remove claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress from her lawsuit against Baldoni.

The news comes after Baldoni’s legal team requested the release of her therapy notes and anything relevant to the claims.

In a filing, Baldoni’s lawyers said, “Instead of complying with the Medical RFPs, Ms. Lively’s counsel recently advised us, in writing, that Ms. Lively is withdrawing her [infliction of emotional distress] Claims. However, Ms. Lively has refused the Wayfarer Parties’ reasonable request that the withdrawal of such claims be with prejudice.”

They continued, “She is only willing to withdraw her claims without prejudice. In other words, Ms. Lively wants to simultaneously: (a) refuse to disclose the information and documents needed to disprove that she suffered any emotional distress and/or that the Wayfarer Parties were the cause; and (b) maintain the right to re-file her IED Claims at an unknown time in this or some other court after the discovery window has closed.”

The court will have to decide on whether to order Lively to turn over relevant information or dismiss the claims.

Baldoni’s team argued in a filing addressed to Judge Liman, “Ms. Lively cannot have it both ways. If Ms. Lively wants to withdraw her frivolous IED Claims, the Wayfarer Parties are entitled to a dismissal with prejudice to ensure they will not be re-filed. If Ms. Lively is unwilling to stipulate to the dismissal of her IED Claims with prejudice, then the Wayfarer Parties will continue to defend against them, and she must produce her medical information and documents as set forth herein.”

In December, Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of emotional distress and defamation.

In court docs, her lawyers said, “The emotional impact on Ms. Lively has been extreme, not only affecting her, but her family, including her husband and four children. There are days when she has struggled to get out of bed, and she frequently chooses not to venture outside in public.”

Amid all the legal drama, her lawyers claimed that she “suffered from grief, fear, trauma and extreme anxiety,” adding, “She also has been experiencing repeated and painful physical symptoms as a result of this experience.”

Baldoni also filed a defamation lawsuit against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds. Both parties have denied any wrongdoing.