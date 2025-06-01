Country Queen Lorrie Morgan Has Lost Her Husband to Cancer: 'Blessed by His Love'

Claire Ratliff

Randy White, country queen Lorrie Morgan's husband, has died following a year-long cancer battle, the star announced Sunday.

"Randy has been my partner, my champion and my rock for 17 years. Our big, wonderful family and I are devastated at the loss of this truly kind and incredible man. I was blessed by his love. Ran-Ran, I will love and miss you forever, ” she said in a statement posted by Tony Conway of Conway Entertainment Group.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

The two were wed in September 2010.

Lorrie and Randy were the parents of six children — two of Lorrie's, four of Randy's. They were also survived by 15 grandkids and one great-grandkids.

Morgan, one of the Grand Ladies of the Grand Ole Opry, has been working on a summer tour. As of yet, the 40-date tour is still on.