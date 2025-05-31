Rihanna's Dad Ronald Fenty Dies at 70

Getty Images

Superstar Rihanna is grieving the loss of her father, Ron Fenty, who People magazine reports has died after a short illness. He was 70.

The outlet confirmed he died in L.A., and reports that Fenty was with family at Cedars-Sinai in L.A. when he passed away.

Rihanna was born and raised in Barbados, where she lived until the age of 16. Her dad and her mom, Monica Braithwaite, are also the parents of Rorrey, and she has three half-siblings from her dad's former relationships.

Rihanna's mom and dad split up during her childhood, officially divorcing in 2002.

Splash News

Rihanna, 37, who is a mom of two with a third baby on the way, had a tumultuous relationship with her dad, something she has discussed candidly.

In 2011, she vented to Vogue about her dad speaking out of turn in the wake of her assault by Chris Brown two years earlier, saying, "You grow up with your father, you know him, you are a part of him, for goodness' sakes! And then he does something so bizarre that I can’t begin to wrap my mind around it."