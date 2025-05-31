Patti LuPone Apologizes for Dissing Kecia Lewis & Audra McDonald: 'I Made a Mistake'

Getty Images

For decades, the Broadway community has expected — and loved — salty, uncensored opinions from Patti LuPone, one of its greatest divas. This week, LuPone seemed to push it too far with comments shading fellow veteran actors Audra McDonald and Kecia Lewis, leading to outrage and, now, a rare and heartfelt-sounding apology.

In a New Yorker interview published May 26, LuPone, 76, vented about a recent disagreement she had with fellow actor Kecia Lewis, 59, when LuPone had complained that working in the straight play "The Roommate" next door to Lewis' musical "Hell's Kitchen" was difficult because of a noise issue. Lewis, appealing to her as a fellow Broadway "veteran," had publicly labeled LuPone's complaint as "bullying" and "racially microaggressive," to which LuPone told her interviewer, "Let's find out how many Broadway shows Kecia Lewis has done, because she doesn't know what the f**k she's talking about. She's done seven. I've done 31. Don't call yourself a vet, b*tch."

LuPone went on to complain about Audra McDonald — currently starring in "Gypsy" on Broadway, in the Mama Rose role that LuPone famously performed in 2008 — giving Lewis' post supportive emojis. "That's typical of Audra. She's not a friend."

McDonald, 54, told "CBS Sunday Morning" of LuPone's words, "If there's a rift between us, I don't know what it is. That's something you'd have to ask Patti about."

In an unprecedented move, more than 500 Broadway professionals released a letter Friday urging the Tony Awards to disinvite LuPone for the comments, branding them "degrading and misogynistic."

Rather than reacting defensively or doubling down, the legend is explicitly apologizing.

She posted a statement on Instagram Saturday that read, "For as long as I have worked in the theatre, I have spoken my mind and never apologized. That is changing today."

She went on, "I am deeply sorry for the words I used during the New Yorker interview, particularly about Kecia Lewis, which were demeaning and disrespectful. I regret my flippant and emotional responses during this interview, which were inappropriate, and I am devastated that my behavior has offended others and has run counter to what we hold dear in this community."

She promised, "I hope to have the chance to speak to Audra and Kecia personally to offer my sincere apologies."

"I wholeheartedly agree with everything that was written in the open letter shared yesterday. From middle school drama clubs to professional stages, theatre has always been about lifting each other up and welcoming those who feel they don't belong anywhere else. I made a mistake, I take full responsibility for it, and I am committed to making this right. Our entire theatre community deserves better."

