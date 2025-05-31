Hailee Steinfeld Marries Josh Allen in California Wedding

@haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Actress Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen exchanged "I dos" Saturday in California, People magazine reports.

The "Dickinson" star, 28, and her superstar jock man, 29, were photographed at the idyllic-looking outdoor ceremony, which was attended by family and close friends.

Hailee looked regal in a romantic, classic strapless gown, long veil, and opera gloves.

Her hair was up, with tiny diamond earrings completing an uncomplicated, sophisticated look.

The pair have been together since at least May 2023, and Instagram official since July of last year. They announced their engagement this past November.

In a dreamy Instagram post, the couple shared an image documenting their engagement that showed Josh down on one knee in a waterfront setting staged with a rose-covered arch and countless candles.

Steinfeld told Who What Wear that Allen's proposal was a shocker — and she was thrilled she had not suspected it was coming. "You talk to your girlfriends about that, right, where you're like, 'I just don't want to know,'" she said.

She described the November 22 proposal as "magical."