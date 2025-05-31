'Boardwalk Empire' Actor Devin Harjes Dies at 41 of Cancer

Getty Images

Devin Harjes, an actor remembered for his appearances on "Boardwalk Empire" and other TV shows, died Tuesday after a short battle with cancer.

He was just 41.

THR reports Harjes was diagnosed with cancer in February, and died at Mount Sinai West in NYC.

Born July 29, 1983, in Lubbock, Texas, he moved to NYC in pursuit of an acting career, which led to work on the stage.

He appeared on two episodes of "Boardwalk Empire" (2011), "Blue Bloods" (2012), "Orange Is the New Black" (2013), "Gotham" (2014), and recurred on "Manifest" (2020-2021).

Harjes also acted in the feature film "Daredevil" (2015).