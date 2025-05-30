Win It! A 2-Night Stay in the Fantasy Tower at the Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas

“Extra” is hooking up one lucky viewer with a two-night stay at the Fantasy Tower at the Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas!

On your next trip, head to the Flamingo, where two reality TV titans are battling it out for culinary supremacy.

For Insta-worthy pink décor, refreshing cocktails, and brunch items under $20, head to Lisa Vanderpump’s Pinky’s by Vanderpump or grab lunch at Gordon Ramsey Burger for a prime patty that won’t break the bank.

For cost-conscious food and budget-friendly lodging, you’ll find amazing midweek deals under $100 at properties like Treasure Island, the Luxor, New York-New York, and Harrah’s.

Downtown Las Vegas is also the place to find the best rates on vintage hotels like the Plaza and the Golden Nugget.

When it comes to activities, it’s hard to miss the world’s largest LED screen, known as the Sphere, and this summer the Backstreet Boys and Kenny Chesney will both have residencies.

For more head to VisitLasVegas.com.