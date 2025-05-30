Todd Chrisley’s First Words on Prison Release: ‘Blessed to Have Our Family Back’

Backgrid

Todd Chrisley attended a press conference in Nashville on Friday, where he spoke out about his release from prison for the first time.

Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 years and seven years in prison, respectively, for tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022. They began their sentences in January 2023.

After receiving full pardons from President Trump, both were released on Wednesday.

Todd, who had daughter Savannah Chrisley by his side, thanked God and his supporters, adding Julie didn’t attend because she was at home with daughter Chloe.

The reality star, who has always maintained his innocence, shared, "I want to thank first and foremost my lord and savior... I want to thank President Trump... I want to thank every person that has prayed for us and stayed in the fight and that fought for the truth to come out.”

He said of Savannah, “She has fought a long fight, and for any parent to see their child fight this hard, it’s a double-edged sword… It is a blessing and then your heart breaks because your child has been placed in that position to fight for you... I will always be grateful to you, [Savannah], from the bottom of my heart.”

Todd insisted he “was convicted of something that I did not do,” later adding, “I would have remorse if it was something that I did.”

He called Julie a "wonderful, decent, God-fearing woman, that I am blessed to have been married to and been with for over 30 years now," sharing she was "at home with Chloe right now."

Chrisley added, "Chloe will not let her go.”

Chloe, 12, is the biological daughter of Kyle Chrisley, who is Todd’s son with ex-wife Terry. Todd and Julie adopted Chloe in 2016.

Savannah began caring for Chloe and her brother Grayson, 19, after Todd and Julie went to prison.

Todd told reporters, "We're blessed to have our family back, and we're blessed to be coming back to television, because we do have a much bigger story to tell now than we ever have.”